Mr. Ronald R. Sellen, 79, of Hydetown, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Titusville on Feb. 26, 1940, to the late Harry and Mary Proper Sellen.
Ron was a veteran of the United State Navy. During his service he served on the U.S.S. Des Moines CA-134.
He married Linda Phelps on July 2, 1973.
Ron retired from Meadville Forging Company, having worked there for more than 25 years.
He was a member of the Bruce Shorts VFW Post 5958, Cleo J. Ross American Legion Post 368 and the Titusville Moose Family Center 84.
Ron enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Sellen, of Hydetown; five daughters, Terrie Sellen, of Titusville, Ronnalee Rose and husband, Jackie, of Centerville; Tina Miller, of Kennedy, New York, Bobbie Jo Roberts and husband, Norm, of Titusville, and Billie Jo Rodgers and husband, Dave, of Titusvillle; 17 grandchildren, Tara, Paula, Tanya, Nikki, Tanner, Cheyenne, Rikki, Joey, Chelsea, Danny and Amy, Jessica, Cody, Taylor, Steve, Kevin and Angela; 25 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and special niece and nephew, Cindy Wheeler and husband, Billy, and William Forman and wife, Debbie.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Stawoiski, and a brother, Thomas Sellen.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on Sunday, at 1 p.m, at the Cleo J. Ross American Legion Post 368, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family or to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences can be left for the family, at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.
