Adora “Dode” C. Yokum, 90, of Townville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Wesbury United Methodist Community. She was born on Oct. 14, 1929, in Guys Mills, daughter of the late Paul E. and Ancinohie Smith Corey. She married Henry B. Yokum on Oct. 29, 1949, and he preceded her in passing. Dode was a member of Townville United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed playing piano, singing and cooking, but the true love of her life was her family.
Survivors include her two daughters, Margaret Wangler of Texas and Betty Lou Weingard and her husband, Frank, of Saegertown; grandchildren Earl Wangler and his wife, Sabrina, Betsy Stumpf and her husband, Tom, Corey Wangler and his wife, Jamie, and Ryan Weingard and his wife, Kelly; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Troy Wangler, Violet, Skye and Hank Stumpf, Zivah Wangler, Anthony Rice and Naomi Weingard; two sisters, Paula G. Brown, of Indiana, and Jennie Kimmel and her husband, Jerry, of Indiana; also many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dode was preceded in passing by her sister and brother-in-law Mary Ester and Al Van Slyke, and brother-in-law Homer Brown.
Per Dode’s wishes, services will be private.
Burial will take place at Kingsley Cemetery.
The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, PA, 16360, has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Townville United Methodist Church, 33729 N Main St, Townville, PA, 16360.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolences with the family on Dode’s Book of Memories at www.warrenfh.com.
