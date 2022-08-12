We are sad to announce the passing of Dr. Wayne A. Martin, of Centerville. He passed away unexpectedly at age 66 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence.
Wayne was born on Feb. 19, 1956, in San Diego, California to Ruth L. (Parker) Martin and the late Dr. William “Bill” W. Martin. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1974 and moved on to Washington and Jefferson College. He left W&J in 1977 to go to Temple University, where he earned his Doctorate degree in Dentistry in 1980.
Wayne joined his father at the Titusville Dental Arts later that year, where he practiced dentistry serving Titusville and the surrounding areas. He generously gave time to the Titusville School district as the school dentist and gave time and resources to care for less fortunate patients.
He was a current member of the ADA (American Dental Association), ADG (Academy of General Dentistry), Titusville Aero Club and the Meadville Country Club. He was also a former member of Wanango Country Club and his home course, the former Titusville Country Club.
Wayne had many passions including golf, fly fishing, skiing, poker and collecting wine. He gladly traveled monthly around the country to pursue his various hobbies with dear friends and family, occasionally flying himself after receiving his pilot license. One special trip of note was going to Scotland to play St. Andrew’s golf course with his father in 1994.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth Martin, of Cincinnati, Ohio; his wife, Kim Martin, of Centerville; his sister, Jill Martin Barbe and husband, Roger, of Cincinnati; two nieces, Kelsey Irvin (husband John) and Erinn Hunley (husband Jeff), both of Cincinnati; and his mother-in-law, Susan Robinson, of Centerville. He is also survived by numerous cousins across the United States and many golfing, fishing, skiing and poker friends that he considered to be family.
Wayne was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Martin and father, Dr. William “Bill” W. Martin.
Wayne was a kind, generous man who enjoyed all that life had to offer. The family will be hosting a celebration of life in Wayne’s honor at his beloved Meadville Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 3-5 p.m.
Private services are being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an animal charity of one’s choice in Wayne’s honor.
