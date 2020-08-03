Mrs. Joanne M. Lhuillier, 89, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 4:25 p.m. at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Joanne was born on July 5, 1931, in Union City, to the late Sidney F. and Ila Titus Green. She married Walter J. Lhuillier on Feb. 12, 1954, in Lincolnville. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2005.
She was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 1949 and Meadville City Hospital Nursing School, where she became a Registered Nurse.
Joanne was a homemaker and enjoyed bowling, knitting, playing piano and golfing.
She attended the Hydetown Baptist Church.
Joanne is survived by her three children; Anne Kane, and her husband, Chuck, of Pleasantville, John Lhuillier and his wife, Bonnie, of Cochranton and Ken Lhuillier and his wife, Marsha, of Titusville; a daughter-in-law, Alberta Lhuillier, of Thomaston Georgia.; 9 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; four brothers; Alan Green (Arnie), of Union City, Elmer Green (Janice), of Erie, Stan Green, of Erie and Larry Green (Mary), of Clymer, New York; two sisters, Mona Albright (Loye), of Panama, New York and Marilyn Loesch (Ray), of Canadohta Lake; a sister-in-law, Carol Green, of Riceville and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, William Lhuillier; two brothers, James and Ray Green and two sisters Marjorie VanTassel and Ruth Olsen.
The public is invited to watch the funeral on the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hydetown Baptist Church, 12749 Main St., Hydetown, Pa. 16328 or to a local volunteer fire deptartment.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
