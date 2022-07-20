Elaine S. Locke, 94, of Pleasantville, passed away Monday evening July 18, 2022 at her home.
Elaine was born on Jan. 5, 1928 in Corry, Pa., a daughter of the late Alan and Louise Rawley Stewart. She was married to Louis D. Locke Jr. on June 7, 1953 in Centerville. He preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2009.
Elaine had attended the Hydetown School. In her earlier years, she had worked for Marian Weber at her restaurant in Titusville.
Elaine had attended the former Emanuel Lutheran Church in Titusville. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to various places including Hawaii, Maine and North Carolina.
She is survived by three children, Diana Miller and husband, Wes, of Oquossoc, Maine, Randy Locke and wife, Debbie, of Pleasantville, and Louis D. Locke III and wife, Mary, of Kings, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Stewart, of Hydetown, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Stewart.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, 206 St. John St., Titusville, Pa. 16354; AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Route 19 South Unit 1, Waterford, Pa. 16441; or to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept., 157 W. State Street, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
The family wishes to thank Asera Care Hospice for their professional assistance and compassion during their time of need.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
