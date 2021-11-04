Beulah M. Herb, 97, of Titusville and formerly of Diamond, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Beulah was born on Jan. 16, 1924 in Oil City to the late Earl and Mae (Rugh) Saxton. She married Louis C. “Bud” Herb on Oct. 2, 1942 in Pleasantville.
She attended Colestock High School.
Beulah lived on the old homestead known as the refinery lot south of Diamond for over 50 years.
She formerly attended North East United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Diamond Homemakers.
Beulah is survived by a daughter, Pam Warner and husband, Arnold, of Hydetown; four grandsons, Victor Warner and wife, Stacy, Bryan Warner and wife, Ann, Jason Warner, Curtis Warner and wife, Danielle, all of Titusville; two stepgranddaughters; a brother, James Saxton and wife, Carol, of Titusville; two sisters, Nancy Henderson and husband, Paul, Donna Goodwill and husband, Don, both of Titusville; half-brothers, Daniel, Steven, and Michael Saxton, and half-sisters, Sandra Motter, Susan Sherwood and Judy Proper.
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, several brothers, sisters, half-brothers and half-sisters.
A private funeral service is being conducted for the family at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Reitz officiating.
Interment will be in Diamond Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St. or to the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.