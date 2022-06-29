Barbara B. Panas, 91, of Titusville passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.
Barbara was born on Nov. 9, 1930, in Titusville to the late Herbert and Florence (Vincent) Butcher. She married William R. Panas on May 4, 1968, at St. Walburga Church. Mr. Panas preceded her in death on June 29, 2008.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Following graduation, she was hired by Cyclops Specialty Steel Corporation. She worked various clerical jobs until her retirement with the company.
Barbara enjoyed golfing, walking, being with friends, a good marriage and a well-lived life.
She is survived by a brother, Gale Butcher and wife, Sandra, of Zelienople, several nieces and nephews, her longtime friends and adopted family at Southwoods, as well as the congregation of the Enterprise United Methodist Church.
Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Vincent “Jake” Butcher, and two sisters, Fay Hoephl and Beverly Anderson.
Friends may attend a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 at St. Catharine’s Cemetery in the Chapel, with Pastor Penny Helmbold officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Enterprise United Methodist Church, 266 Enterprise Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter-Erie Office at alz.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.