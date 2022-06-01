Floyd C. Warner, 81, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.
Floyd was born in Cherrytree Twp. on Dec. 16, 1940, to the late Earl and Elizabeth Baney Warner. He married Janet Hart on Aug. 17, 1963, in Titusville.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Floyd worked at Wilcox’s Nursery, Philips, and was last employed at Pennzoil, where he retired from.
He was active and hardworking. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing trips to Canada, auctions, antique collecting, and most of all spending time with his family.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Janet, of Titusville; three children; Jeffery Warner and wife, Terri, of Kittanning, Becky Repasky and husband, Jeff, of Titusville, and Marsha Seeley and husband, Mark, of Titusville; seven grandchildren, Scott Warner and fiancé, Sherrie, Matthew Warner, Tyller Warner, Aaron Warner, Stephanie Stiglitz and husband, Joe, Joe Repasky, and Miranda Patterson and husband, Dillion; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Jase Stiglitz, Bailee Wescoat, and Rosalynn, Wyatt, and Sarah Warner; a sister, Bernice Wagner, of Titusville; a brother, Raymond Warner, of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Kevin Repasky; a sister, Shirley Warner, and two brothers, Lester and Edwin Warner.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Ward Beers officiating.
Interment will be at Breedtown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.