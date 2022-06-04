Kenneth I. Shreffler, 83, lovingly known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Big Papa, was called to his heavenly home on June 2, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Ken was a gentle soul who was known for his generosity and giving nature, always happy to help those in need.
Ken was born on Nov. 25, 1938, in Titusville, a son of the late Ray and Naomi Winkleman Shreffler.
Ken was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1957. He had been employed at the former Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. as an inspector for 29 years, until his retirement in 1995.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Ken returned home to meet the love of his life, Lucille Barker. They were married on Nov. 27, 1964, and happily built their life and family for 40 years.
Ken was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Titusville. He was a former member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW and a member of the National American Legion.
Ken’s pride and joy was his family. As a loving father and grandfather, he instilled the values of honesty, loyalty and hard work to multiple generations.
Along with spending time teaching and spoiling his grandchildren, he pursued his passions for cooking, baking, gardening and canning. He was famous for his delicious fudge. He also spent his days doting on his beloved pet.
Ken was a devoted man of God and found much joy and peace in his faith. He loved his church family and found great joy in watching them grow and thrive. Ken was supported in his later years by good friends, Pastor Douglas and Patty Cole and Russel and Cheryl Theuret.
He is survived by three daughters, Christy Barlog and husband, Tom, of Pleasantville, Melissa Bowes and husband, Lance, of Townville, and Corlene Dailey and husband, David, of Centerville; nine grandchildren, Anthony Fox and wife, Joy, Joshua Fox and wife, Heather, Ivy Fox, Jesselea Harmon and husband, Nathan, Brian Barlog, Justin Mosher and wife, Jenn Philipps, Dylan Mosher and wife, Taylor, Samantha Whitmer and husband, Jordan, and Trent Dailey; eight great-grandchildren, Keena Fox, Creedence Barlog, Emma Fox, Rylea Lesh, Jacob Smelser, Lucas Brown, Jameson Harmon, and Briggs Mosher; a brother, William Shreffler, of Pleasantville; four sisters, Janet Shreffler and Joyce Armstrong, of Titusville, Beatrice Terrill, of Centerville, and Nancy Keister, of Maryland.
Ken was preceded in death by three daughters, Kathy Fox, Tina Marie Shreffler, and Sheryl Lee Thomas; a brother, Ray Shreffler; and two sisters, Linda Bossard and Susie Shreffler.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Hawk, officiating.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org/give.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
