Lois A. Hummer, age 78, of Centerville, Pa. passed away on Aug. 24, 2022 with family by her side. She was born on Sept. 11, 1943 in Titusville, Pa. to the late Ralph and Geraldine (Snodgrass) Dailey. She married Evan Hummer. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2013.
Lois loved to cook and bird watch.
She is survived by her two sons, Scott Walters and his wife, Laura, of Meadville, and Ron Walters and his significant other, Annette Dewey, of Townville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Saxton and her husband, James, of Titusville, and three brothers, Larry Dailey and his significant other, Kim Marvin, of Meadville, Gary Dailey, of Black Ash, Pa. and Jim Dailey and his wife, Terri, of Townville.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Dick Dailey and her sister, Janet Steadman.
As per Lois’ wishes, there will be no services.
Please sign the online guestbook at hatheway-tedesco.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.