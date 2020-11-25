Virginia W. Parker, 89, of Centerville, passed away Monday afternoon Nov. 23, 2020.
Virginia was born on April 21, 1931 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Delmar and Neva Dailey Williams. She was married to Elmer L. Parker, Sr. on December 24, 1948 in Centerville. It was Elmer that nicknamed her “Ginny”. He preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2013.
Virginia had attended the Titusville area schools.
She was a member of the Centerville Baptist Church; a life member of the Titusville VFW Ladies Auxiliary; a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Corry; a member of the Titusville Moose Club; and a member of the NRA.
Virginia was a true volunteer, giving her friends and neighbors rides to appointments and other destinations. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, embroidery, auctions and flea markets, and spending time with her family. She treasured listening to Elmer play the guitar and sing and traveling after his retirement when they saw much of the U.S. She also enjoyed playing pool with him.
Virginia is survived by five children; Elmer “Buggs” Parker, Jr. and wife, Mary, of Meadville, William Parker and wife, Lynn, of Lakeland, Florida, Maxine Weber and husband, Garry, of Corry, Diane Harrison and companion, Gary Ratay, of Titusville, and Stephen Parker and wife, Melody, of Centerville; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, John Vasbinder; and two sisters-in-law, Twila and Henrietta Williams; and special family friends, Lisa and Larry Phillips of Spartansburg.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Shannon Weber Lewis, Timothy Andrew Parker and Michael Sweet; five brothers, Kenneth, Pat, Robert, Norman and Duane “Dewey” Williams; and a sister, Betty Vasbinder.
Friends may call at the Centerville Baptist Church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. following the pandemic guidelines. A private funeral service will be conducted for the family after 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Harger officiating.
The family asks that memorials be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St. Titusville, PA 16354 or to the Centerville Baptist Church P.O. Box 6 Centerville, PA 16404.
Private interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Centerville.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
