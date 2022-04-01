Richard “Rick” D. Radmore, 75, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday morning March 30, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Rick was born on Dec. 10, 1946, in Titusville to the late Kenneth and Mary (Cornmesser) Radmore. He married Joyce Shreffler on April 5, 1968, in Niagara Falls, New York. She preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2016.
He was a graduate of St. Josephs Academy in Titusville, Class of 1964.
Rick was formerly employed by Cytemp Specialty Steel and most recently as a manager for Kwik Fill.
He enjoyed watching dirt track races and rooting for his favorite driver, Max Blair, NASCAR races, golf and Hallmark movies. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.
Rick is survived by two sons, Duane Radmore and wife, Janis, of Frisco, Texas, and Mark Radmore and wife, Susan, of Lititz; foue grandchildren, Reghan, Logan, Kaleb and Jack; a brother, Michael Radmore, of Jacksonville, Florida; a sister, Rita Cucuzza and husband, Rick, of Beeville, Texas; a special niece, Megan Antonio and husband, Trace, of Las Vegas, Nevada and several additional nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Jr., and James Radmore, and a sister, Patricia Berry.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday, April 6 from noon to 2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Yolanda G Barco Oncology Institute, 16792 Conneaut Lake Rd., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
