Ruth E. Drake, 93, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
She was born in Cambridge Springs on Jan. 12, 1927, daughter of the late Homer Smith and Jessie Fitch. She married her best friend, Kenneth Drake, on Feb. 17, 1945. He preceded her in passing on May 18, 1990.
Ruth was a member of the Townville Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, Bible studies, watching birds and she loved her flowers.
Survivors include her two daughters, Janice Drake, of Townville, and Nyla Kennemuth and her husband, Scott, of Sunrise, Florida; her grandchildren, Neal Drake and his wife, Kelly; Amber Drake-Stouffer and her husband, Andy; Kisha Drake Dann and her husband, Chris and Maris Farro and her husband, Giovanni; five great-grandchildren, Neal, Zachary and Abigail Drake, Nikolai and Ana Dann and Olivia Stouffer; and two sisters, Bessie Heath and Eleanor Docter.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth is preceded in death by her son, Wayne Drake; daughter-in-law, Mary Drake; two brothers Albert Burch and Robert Smith; and two sisters, Naomi Rodgers and Dorothy Caldwell.
For those who are comfortable attending, a public viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc, 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360. We will be adhering to CDC guidelines, and ask that your visit be brief, as to keep capacity below 50%. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Townville Baptist Church, 33274 N. Main St, Townville, Pa. 16360, with Pastor James Riley officiating.
Burial will be private at Kingsley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesbury United Methodist Community, 31 Park Avenue, Meadville, Pa. 16335 or to Townville Baptist Church, 33274 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ruth's Book of memories at warrenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.