Helen L. (Hutchinson) McAvoy, 67, of Titusville, Cherrytree Township, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2020.
She was born in Oil City on Aug. 15, 1953 to the late Willard “Bill” and Audrey (Rutherford) Hutchinson.
Helen graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1970. In 1986, she graduated from Penn State Behrend with an associate degree in Humanities and English Language.
She was a member of the Lighthouse Christian Ministries Church in Titusville.
Helen enjoyed writing, reading and coloring. She was devoted to living out her faith in Jesus and sharing with others. She and her late husband did regular mission work with several Native American tribes out west. She was known for her generosity and charity, being willing to help others in need, even opening her home. She loved to give gifts. She cherished time spent with her kids and grandkids. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Mrs. McAvoy was employed by the federal government and administered the ASVAB test. She also served as a census taker.
She was married in the North Sandy Presbyterian Church on June 21, 1980, to James Andrew McAvoy, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2017.
She is survived by three children; Michael McAvoy and his wife, Marne, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Adam “AJ” McAvoy and his wife, Shelly, of Willow Creek, and DawnMarie Sampson and her husband, Charles, Jr., of Titusville; eight grandchildren, Kai Hoopes, Hannah McAvoy, Michael McAvoy and his wife, Alex, Elisha McAvoy, Gabe and Garrett McAvoy, Stacey Armstrong and her husband, Austin, and James Sampson and his wife, Ariel, and three great-grandchildren, Amber Page, Austin Armstrong and Madalynn Hoopes.
Helen is also survived by three sisters, Barbara Krizinsky, of Polk, Cathy Bell, of Franklin, and Sue (John) Smith, of Polk, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Hutchinson and a granddaughter, Elaina McAvoy.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 state Route 27 in Titusville, where a funeral service will follow on Saturday at noon, with Pastor Mike McAvoy, Helen’s son, officiating. Interment beside her husband will follow in Old Sandy Cemetery near Polk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Christian Ministry, 111 West Spring St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or the Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Dept., 1311 Cherrytree Rd., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Helen’s family, please visit hilebest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.