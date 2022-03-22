Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Boyle, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital after a valiant struggle over the past couple of years. She was born on Dec. 4, 1954, in the Titusville Hospital.
She graduated from Titusville High School in 1973, where she attended cosmetology classes. She spent a lot of time in her grandparent’s stores, Lil’s Grocery and Hawk’s Grocery & Smokehouse when she was younger. She was a hairdresser and after she stopped practicing she still had many friends and family come to her home to get their hair or nails done. She waitressed, bartended and managed many restaurants over the years, carrying on the family tradition of bringing families and friends together over great food. She worked in management at Reese Brothers in telemarketing and sold radio advertisements for Forever Broadcasting.
Kathy enjoyed gardening, dancing, playing cards and swimming. She had a deep love for nature and animals. She loved spending time with her family even more and was the best daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend that anyone could ask for. She was selfless and known for her generosity and compassion. Her beauty ran deep ... both inside and out! She had a smile that could light up a room and laughter that was contagious. She was given a special nickname by her daughter’s friends — “Momala!” People will never forget how much fun she was to be around, and she will be greatly missed by her family and so many who knew her as a true friend.
She is survived by her father, John “Pudge” Johnson and wife, Ethel, of Titusville; a daughter, Kimberly Stover and husband, Shawn, of Franklin Park; granddaughters, Taylor and Alaina Stover, of Franklin Park; sisters, Sherry Beach and companion, Keith Gomez, of Titusville, Brenda Lauer, of Marietta, Georgia, and Angela Ritchie, of Olean, New York; a brother, Greg Johnson and wife, Kathy, of Anchorage, Alaska; nieces and nephews, Joshua Johnson and wife, Alisha, of Pleasantville, Jayme Lauer, of Marietta, Georgia, Stephanie Beach, of Meadville, Matthew Beach and wife, Sabrina, of Fruita, Colorado, and Seth, Michael, and Candalyn Johnson, of Anchorage, Alaska; close friends, Jay and Mitra Reese and son Reza Reese, of Titusville, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Boyle; mother, Barbara Rogers; grandparents, Richard and Lillian (Hawk) Rogers; nephew, Devon Beach; brother-in-law, Paul Lauer, and brother, Bob Fulmer.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service from the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Robert Hawk officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Site at theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com.
