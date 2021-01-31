Harold A. Smithers Jr., 90, of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2021 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Monticello, New York on May 15, 1930 to the late Harold Sr. and Maizie Riddle Smithers. He attended Starbrick and Warren Schools before graduating from Titusville High School in 1948.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 through 1953, before being honorably discharged as a Sergeant. As a proud vet, he continued to serve; by volunteering at the Titusville VFW.
He worked for Atlantic Breeders Corp. for 42 years. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, gardening, and building model ships. He was avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He enjoyed researching the famous race horse “Man-O-War,” which was owned by his mother’s family.
Harold was married for 58 years to Dorothy Bomba Smithers, who proceeded him in death on Feb. 16, 2012. Harold is survived by his five children, Harold III (Diane) Smithers, of Bensalem, David Smithers, of Titusville, Dale Smithers, of Pittsburgh, LouAnn (Don) Welch, of Russell and James Smithers, of Conneaut Lake. Harold had seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving is his brother Milton (Shirley) Smithers, of Centerville; a sister-in-law, Shirley Bomba of Georgia; a brother-in-law, Rodney Stachalis, of New Hampshire and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by two sisters, Ruth Kraeuter and Alice Broida, a brother Bill Bell and a daughter-in-law, Tammy Smithers.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow. Please wear Pittsburgh gear\colors to celebrate a life well lived.
Interment will be at St. Walburga Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W Bruce Shorts Post 5958 in 206 St. John St. Titusville, PA 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.