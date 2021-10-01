Marjorie Ann Mickle, 81, of Tidioute, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2021, following an extended illness.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1940 in West Hickory, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Walter L. and Gladys I. Cook.
She graduated from West Forest High School in 1958 and moved to Tidioute after she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Raymond R. Mickle, on Dec. 28 of that year. The couple was married for 56 years before his passing on March 20, 2015. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Tidioute and a homemaker. After raising her children, she worked at the Blair Corp. in Irvine, Pa.
Marjorie was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was known for her loving, kind and gentle spirit. Prior to his death, Raymond said that, when they met, he knew he had reached into a bag of coal and pulled out a rare diamond. Their love for one another was unsurpassed.
Marjorie enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, cooking, camping and family gatherings. She also was an accomplished quilt maker. She loved watching the seasons change on the hillside she could see from her kitchen window, and she looked forward every year to seeing the lilac bushes bloom in her backyard. When she was able, she enjoyed gardening and was known for sharing bags of vegetables with neighbors.
Marjorie is survived by three children, daughter, Tamara Mickle, of Freeport, Pa., son, Frank Mickle and wife, Olivia, of Morrisville, North Carolina, and daughter, Sandra (Mickle) Slack and husband, Steven, of Hurricane, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Elisha Ditz and husband, Jerry, of Morrisville, North Carolina, Sean Mickle and wife, Kristi, of Elmira, New York, Corey Mickle, of Freeport, Pa., Andrew Mickle and wife, Karleena, of Horsehead, New York, and Sophie, Sawyer, and Samuel Slack, all of Hurricane, West Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Selah and Thea Ditz, of North Carolina and Ellisyn Mickle, of New York.
She was anxiously awaiting the birth of her fourth great-granddaughter, Hazel, who is expected any day. Also surviving are four siblings, Mary Ackerman (Ed), of Salem, Ohio, Robert Cook (Sue), of San Marcus, Texas, Richard Cook (Helen), of North East, Pa., and Maxine Kremm, of Greenville, Pa. She has several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Cook.
The family will have a private service. Interment will be at the Tidioute Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.