Mr. John Paul Atkinson, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Crawford County Care Home.
He was born and raised in Cherrytree Township on Dec. 20, 1928 to the late Floyd A. and Alma N. Spence Atkinson.
John was a veteran of the United States Army; having served as a medic from 1948 to his honorable discharge in 1951.
He married Lillian S. Rouse on Dec. 4, 1950 in San Antonio, TX. She preceded him in death on April 11, 2002.
John worked as a dairy hauler for the Titusville Dairy from 1959 to 1964. He was then a self-employed dairy hauler until 1981, at which time he returned to the Titusville Dairy until his retirement on Sep. 25, 1990. Later in his retirement, he was employed as a maintenance man for the Titusville Briarwood Manor until 2009.
He was a former member of the Rometown Community Church, BreedtownBaptist Church and Titusville First Presbyterian Church.
John was a member of the Cleo J. Ross American Legion Post 368 and the Bruce Shorts VFW Post 5958.
He enjoyed softball, bowling, hunting and stock car racing with his grandsons and great-grandson.
John is survived by a son, John P. Atkinson, Jr. and wife Vicki, of Oil City; five grandchildren, David L. Atkinson and wife Marsha, of Meadville, Clancy J. Atkinson and wife Amy, of Sharon, Joseph P. Atkinson, of Hamlin, New York, Brad A. Atkinson, of Erie, and Holly M. Atkinson, of Townville; five great-grandchildren, Shelly L. Cadle and husband Nelson, David A. Atkinson and wife Alyssa, and Liam, Sam, and Claire Atkinson, and fiancé, Barbara Brown, of Titusville.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mikeral D. Atkinson; a brother, Raymond Atkinson; and three sisters, Melba Adams, Jean Wolfe and Betty Horner.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, on Saturday, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Harger officiating.
Inurnment will be in Cherrytree Cemetery.
Condolences can be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
