Helen C. Whitehill, 86, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital after a brief illness.
Helen was born on Aug. 16, 1935, in Downsville, New York, to the late Lynn C. and Mary Harris Cole. She married Gary Lee Whitehill on Sept. 4, 1953. He preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2022.
She was a graduate of Colestock High, Class of 1953.
Helen worked for Dr. Kanhoffer’s office in Titusville, Riverside Market, and GTE Sylvania, where she retired from.
She enjoyed going to lunch with friends and taking trips with Colonial Tours.
Helen is survived by a son, Mark W. Whitehill and wife, Mary, of Pleasantville; a daughter, Sheri L. Ralston and husband, Kent, of Tionesta; five grandchildren, Jerry Jones, Trapper Ralston, Lori Jones, Martin Ralston and wife, Jailia, and Belle Ralston; two great-grandchildren, Caden Benedek and George Trabella; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Weltner, of Meadville; and a brother-in-law, Duane Whitehill and wife, Fran, of Titusville. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Ann Whitehill, and two brothers, Cecil and Virgil Cole.
No public calling hours will be observed. Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept., 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
