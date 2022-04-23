Mrs. Brenda Kay Sampson, 69, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Brenda was born on June 13, 1952 in Titusville to the late Clifford and Betty Cook Sines. She married Fred Sampson in December 2002.
She attended Titusville schools.
Brenda was currently employed at Giant Eagle in the Deli Department. She previously worked for Mercer Spring and Wire in Townville.
Brenda was a social member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion, a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW and the former PNA Club.
She loved sitting on her porch swing and talking to her Heavenly Father. She knew He surrounded her and she would pray daily that her friends and family knew this truth as well. She listened to Pastor Charles Stanley daily, which encouraged her soul. Brenda’s life became a testimony to the love, grace, forgiveness and healing of our Heavenly Father. She knew to the depth and breadth of her being that Jesus died for her and she is a part of the family of God.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Fred Sampson; her daughter, Teresa Murnock; son-in-law, Jason Murnock; their children, Evony and Ethan; her son, Shawn Gross; daughter-in-law, Lisa Gross; their children, Claudia and Ian; her sisters, Sharon Hall and Penny Sines and their families; her stepchildren, Brooke Perkins and husband, Jay; their children, Tyler and Emily; Kait Griffin and husband, Josh, and their children, Gavin and Marley. Brenda was married to Gary Boyle, of whom she also loved, and his children, Steve Boyle, Ginger Kelli and Janel Haupt.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford “Cubby” Sines Jr. and Butch Cook.
The legacy she leaves us is to come to know our Heavenly Father and our Saviour, Jesus Christ. She would pray we all become a member of the Heavenly family. For this legacy, her friends and family are eternally grateful.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org/give or to Pittsburgh Children’s Cancer Research Fund at give2.chop.edu/give.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
