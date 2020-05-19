Lucille (Lucy) Galinsky Metzgar, 60, of Athens, died Monday night, May 18, 2020 at her residence.
She was a native of Titusville, Pennsylvania and resident of Athens, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Bill Andrusky and Carolyn Crawford Denny.
She was a member of East Cleveland Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Roger L. Metzgar, of Athens; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Dawn Metzgar, of Athens and David and Ashley Metzgar, of Madison, Alabama; three granddaughters, Haley, Adyson and Makyna Metzgar; two grandsons, James and Dash Metzgar; and three brothers, Bill Galinsky and John Harvey, both of Spartanburg, Pennsylvania and Dan Galinsky, of Hydetown, Pennsylvania.
A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at East Cleveland Baptist Church, Arnold Street, Cleveland, Tennessee with Pastor Joe Lockman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the church prior to the service.
The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society c/o Perry Riden, 172 Co. Rd. 759, Riceville, Tennessee 37370.
You may sign the guest register at smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Lucille (Lucy) Galinsky Metzgar.
