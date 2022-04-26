Scott A. Wolfkiel, 55, of Meadville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his residence.
Scott was born on Oct. 27, 1966 in Titusville, a son of the late Edwin F. Wolfkiel Sr. and Patricia Sterling Wolfkiel.
Scott was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1985. He was owner of the former Wolfkiel’s Garage in Titusville.
Scott enjoyed racing and was part of the pit crew for local racer, Tom Wishnok. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and boating on Tionesta Dam.
Scott is survived by three daughters, Crystal Davenport and fiancé, David Snyder, Lindsey Greer and husband, William, and Samantha Warner and husband, Zach, all of Titusville; 10 grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Aubrey, Trevor S., Trevor G., Jenna, Brooklyn, Karter, Kamdien and Aziza; two sisters, Sandra Hepler and husband, Thomas, of Hydetown, and Judy Thompson and husband, Rick, of Titusville; four brothers, Michael Cherry and wife, Debra, of Titusville, Donald Cherry and wife, Bobby Sue, of Grand Valley, William Cherry and wife, Tina, of Pleasantville, and James Cherry, of Grand Valley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Betty Watson Wolfkiel, and three brothers, Ralph Wolfkiel Sr., Edwin Wolfkiel Jr., and John Wolfkiel.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of Scott’s life will be held at a later date.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
