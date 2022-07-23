Susanne (Susie) Benedict Hunter, 79, of Council, Idaho, and formerly of Pleasantville and Erie, died on Monday, July 18, 2022, at home after a brief illness.
She was born on July 25, 1942, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Richard and Helen Berlin Benedict. She grew up and attended schools in Pleasantville, and her family are descendants of Aaron Benedict, the founder of Pleasantville in Venango County.
Susie graduated in 1960 from Pleasantville High School and moved to California, where she attended college and earned an Associate’s degree in early childhood education.
She owned a small fruit tree farm and was involved in restoring and selling classic cars. She then moved to Erie, where she worked for the Greater Erie Chamber of Commerce. Returning to California, she and her husband of 40 years, Jeffery Hunter, operated a ranch in Hollister, California. They retired to Council, Idaho.
Susie loved the outdoors and all animals, including her dogs, her donkey and several horses. She enjoyed many outdoor activities such as vegetable and flower gardening, and managing the ranch. She was an active member of a TOPS Group in Idaho, where she had many friends.
Besides her parents, Susie was preceded in death by a sister, Jeannette Prody, of Meadville, and a nephew, Kevin Raszman, also of Meadville.
She is survived by two sisters, Frances (Fran) Benedict Smith and her husband, Bill, of Meadville and Florida, and Kathleen (Katie) Benedict Gibbens and her husband, Harry, of Mesa, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be private. If desired, the family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society
