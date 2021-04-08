Ruth Richter, 92, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center. She was born on Jan. 18, 1929 in Rocky Grove, a daughter of Hershel Mitcheltree and Lois Rosenberry Mitcheltree. She married George Richter on Dec. 27, 1957. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1997.
She graduated from Sandy Lake High School and attended business school, receiving her associates degree. George and Ruth ran their dairy farm together until 1995.
Ruth enjoyed reading, walking, puzzles and gardening.
She is survived by her three daughters; Christina Deeter and her husband, Richard, of Titusville, Cynthia Mitchell and her husband, William, of Jamison, Pennsylvania, and Laura Taylor and her husband, John, of Rockledge, Pennsylvania; two sons, William Richter and his wife, Haiyan, of McClean, Virginia, and Christopher Richter, of Townville; grandchildren, Lee Deeter, Nick Deeter and his wife, Kayla, Samantha Mitchell, Cassandra Mitchell, Angelina Richter, Isabella Richter and Jessica Peoples and her husband, Richard; great-grandchildren, Kieran, Feona and Jack; a sister, Charlotte Baseler, of Grove City; a special niece who was like another daughter, Juanita Lehmann, of Spartansburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Richter; sister, Jean Mitcheltree; two brothers, Clair and Glen Mitcheltree, and a great uncle, Eugene Rosenberry.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ruth’s Book of Memories online at WarrenFH.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.