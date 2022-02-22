Linda S. Messina, 59, of Hatchtown Road, Spartansburg passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Linda was born on Dec. 21, 1962, in Union City to Ruth (Holtz) Higley and the late Milo J. Higley. She married Frank L. Messina on Oct. 15, 1988, in Lincolnville.
She attended Union City Schools.
Linda loved being a full-time mom and was currently a caregiver to her mother for the past two years. She previously worked at the Gertrude Barber Center.
She loved growing flowers and strawberries, cooking, baking and watching movies. Her greatest joy was being with her family as they grew and spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Frank, of Spartansburg; her mother, Ruth, of Centerville; five children, John Bruzda, of Lake City, Richard Bruzda, of Titusville, Naomi Rose, of Corry, Noel Eastman and husband, Ryan, of Canadohta Lake, and Frank Messina Jr. and wife, Jess, of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia, Gracie, AnnaBella, Maddie and Blakelyn; two brothers, Randy Higley and wife, Nancy, of Erie, and Darryl Higley and wife, Martha, of Carlisle; three sisters, Sharon Higley, of Lawrenceville, Patricia Brandon, of Marienville, and Gina Hotchkiss and husband, Steve, of Canadohta Lake, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services are being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
