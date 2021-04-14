William A. Hart, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Monday April 12, 2021 at his home.
Born Feb. 16, 1947 in Titusville, he was the son of the late Howard and Wanda Slayton Hart.
William graduated from Titusville High School in 1965.
He was married in the Fox Street Church of God on Sept. 30, 1967 to the former Barbara J. Goodwill. She survives.
Mr. Hart had worked for Shaw Industries for over 20 years as a Tool and Die Maker.
He then became partner in owning the Harrington Machine Shop in Franklin.
Bill was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge and was an avid golfer.
He enjoyed woodworking and had built many fine pieces for his home.
Bill was a member of the Golf Leagues at Wenango and Sleepy Hollow.
He and his wife wintered in South Carolina, so he could golf.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons; Brian Hart, of Austin, Texas and Matthew Hart, of Venus, Pennsylvania; one brother, Richard Hart and his wife, Barbara;
two step brothers, Raymond Fenton and his wife, Betty, and Donnie Fenton; a stepsister,
Edna Bell and her husband, Joe; two sisters-in-law, Sheila Borger and Jackie Hart,
as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother ,Thelma Nason Hart, and two brothers, Howard Hart Jr. and Robert Hart.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Funeral Services will be private.
The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to reinselfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to the Franklin Library, 421 12th St., Franklin, Pa. 16323 or to Venango VNA Hospice Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, Pa. 16323
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.