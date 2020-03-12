Wayne L. Waid, 75, of Townville, passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1944 in Meadville, to the late Donald and Dorothy Harris Waid. He married Brenda Zahner on May 17, 1969. She survives.
Wayne proudly served in the United States Army and became a tool and die maker after he was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Townville Fire Department and Ambulance for over 50 years. Wayne loved hunting with his grandsons and was a member of the Turkey Federation. He enjoyed line dancing, working on cars, tinkering and building, shelves, end tables and cabinets. He was a friend everyone wanted to have and was always there to drop everything and lend a hand.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Brenda, his sons; Bryan Waid, of Townville and Dean Waid and his wife, Shelly, of West Sunbury, Pa; three grandsons, Darren, Nicholas and J.J. Waid; his sister, Elaine Darling and her husband, Bill, of Townville and his bird Laddy.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in passing by his brother, Gordon Waid.
Friends and family are invited to call the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main St., Townville on Friday, March 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8. Funeral Services will be held at the Townville Baptist Church, 33274 N. Main St., Townville, on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Burial will be private at Kingsley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Townville Fire Department, 33441 N. Main St., Townville, Pa. 16360.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Wayne’s Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.