Audrey P. Hamilton, 86, formerly of Harecreek Road, Corry, died on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Country Acres Personal Care Home, Titusville.
She was born on May 7, 1934 in Beaverdam, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Homer and Clara Hilliker Proctor.
Audrey was raised and educated in Beaverdam and Lottsville areas before moving to Columbus, where she lived with Uncle Howard and Aunt Marie Crosby. Following her graduation in 1952, she was an operator for the phone company and later worked in the bookkeeping department at National Bank. Following her marriage, her main priority became caring for her family. She later worked for several local families caring for their children for over 30 years. She had a special place in her heart for children.
Audrey attended Wheelock Community Church and most recently the Rometown Community Church. She was a member of the Corry Area Historical Society and Corry Alumni Association. She enjoyed gardening and her many pet cats over the years.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death on April 14, 2012, by her husband, Raymond L. Hamilton, whom she married on Jan. 9, 1959 in Erie; her stepfather, Thomas Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Terri Hamilton; a sister, Ann Hildum; a half-sister, Carol Hallgren, and a brother, Floyd Proctor.
Audrey is survived by two daughters; Sue Ann Warner, of Erie, and Sylvia Brink and her husband, Chuck, of Corry; a stepdaughter, Doreen MacDonald and her husband, John, of New Port Richey, Florida; two sons, Samuel Hamilton and his wife, Cindy, of Centerville, and Scott Hamilton, of Corry; two stepsons, Michael Hamilton and Barry Hamilton and his wife, Ruth, both of New Port Richey, Florida; a sister, Kay Elder of Chandlers Valley; a sister-in-law, Sylvia Proctor, of Lakewood, New York, and a brother, Albert Proctor and his wife, Mary Jane, also of Lakewood, New York.
Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Lee, Nathan Brink, Brady Brink, Paige Rajel, Christian Brink, Audrey Jean Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton, Michael Hamilton Jr., Heather Mingo and Katelyn Hamilton, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately by her family.
Burial will be in Lawn Cemetery, Beaverdam.
Memorials may be made to the Rometown Community Church, 44364 Harrison Rd., Spartansburg, Pa. 16434 or Hospice of Crawford Co., 766 Liberty St., Meadville, Pa. 16335 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, Pa. 16505.
Services are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. 16407.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.