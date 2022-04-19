Marjorie Ann Bacon, 87, of Union City, passed away, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 10, 1935 in Beaver, Pennsylvania a daughter of Floyd Barber and Elizabeth Doyle Barber. She married Clark L. “Art” Bacon on August 19, 1953. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2013.
She was employed with both Elgin Electronics and Penn Union as a Supervisor and retired in 1974.
In her free time, Marjorie enjoyed writing, time with her grandchildren, dancing and playing cards with her daughters. She was a member of Faith Bible Church and Parade Street United Methodist Church.
She is survived by daughters, Marjorie “Sissy” Bacon Beach and her husband Richard of Pleasantville, Cathy Wysocki of Union City, and Melinda Fisher and her fiancé George Lumpp of Brookfield, Ohio; sons, Randy Bacon and his wife Sheila of Olean, New York, Scott Bacon and his wife Cindy of Union City, and Brian Bacon and his wife Sarah of Lebanon, Indiana; forty grandchildren, forty-six great grandchildren; thirty-nine great great grandchildren; daughter in law, Debi Potts of Union City; and a special friend, Joe Cicatella of Centerville.
In addition to her loving husband; she was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Ralph, Kevin, Clark, Craig, and Jay Bacon; granddaughter, Danna Denise Bacon; grandson, Justin Clayton; brothers, William and Richard Barber; sister, Dorothy Adams; son in laws, Frank Wysocki and Martin Winkler.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Thursday, April 21st from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 22nd at 11:00 am with Pastor Trevor Brubaker officiating.
Burial will follow in Lawn Cemetery of Beaverdam.
