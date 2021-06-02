Mrs. Maxine Berdessa Brown Bickel DeGerlando, 91, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her residence.
Maxine was born on Nov. 15, 1929 at Oil City Hospital to the late Vance DeVere and Mary Ashbaugh Brown. Maxine attended Oil City schools and graduated with her class in June of 1947.
She worked at Quaker State until she married Wayne P. Bickel, of Pleasantville. She lived in New York state for a few years before moving to Illinois, where her husband got a job with Ford Motor Company. After retiring, they moved back to the Pleasantville area.
They did a lot of traveling and camping throughout the United States. Maxine enjoyed sewing and made a lot of her children’s clothing, as well as some of her own. Wayne passed away in 1993. She continued living in Pleasantville and married the Reverend Peter DeGerlando in 2003. They traveled some and explored the state of Alaska with her sister and brother-in-law. Peter preceded her in death in 2012.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra (Willis) Bickel and her family; four daughters, Karen Nellis, of Titusville, Rosalyn Bickel, of Silver Springs, Maryland, Carol Gibbons and husband, Jerry, of Fairfax, Virginia, and Mary Cutler and husband, Rick, of Meadville; 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Andrew, and Matt Bickel, Stephanie (Brian) Brown, Susan (Shawn) Williams, and Emily (Scott) Sanden, Grant, Erik (Rebecca), and Christian Gibbons, and Zachary Smith. Seven great-grandchildren, Daniel Nellis, Ashton Brown, Elizabeth Bickel, Kennedy and Kalan Williams, and Radley Sanden, and Canaya Eaton; two stepdaughters, Cheryl (Ron) Reynolds, and Susan (Gordon) Perkins and their families.
Maxine was preceded in death by a son, Gary Wayne Bickel; two granddaughters, Eve and Rebecca Gibbons; and a great-granddaughter, Makalia Brown.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Janet Sill officiating.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis Association at arthritis.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.