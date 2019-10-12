Kenneth E. Peterson, 52 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Posted: Saturday, October 12, 2019 5:00 am

Mr. Kenneth E. Peterson, 52, of Tidioute, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Titusville on June 24, 1967, to Laura May Rice Peterson and the late Clyde Peterson Jr.

Ken graduated from Titusville High School, Class of 1985.

He was previously employed at Prenatt Manufacturing, and currently at Ellwood National Crankshaft in Irvine as a polisher.

Ken was a lifetime member, volunteer and EMT with the Tidioute and Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Departments.

Ken and Kathy rescued various animals and currently have 34 rescued friends. They also were participants in the “Adopt a Highway” program for more than 20 years.

He enjoyed kayaking, which was the only way to get him away from working. He also enjoyed four wheeling and taking long car rides to site see. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Ken was a hard worker and would always be there for anyone who needed a hand.

He is survived by his loving companion of 30 years, Kathy Morrison, of Tidioute; mother, Laura Peterson, of Titusville; a sister, Heather Nesbitt, of Espyville; a brother, Michael D. Peterson, of Erie; seven nieces and nephews, Brianna Peterson, Jennifer Nicklin, Christian Peterson, Jamie Anderson, Rick, Keith and Kris Greeley; a mother-in-law, Nellie Miller, of Tidioute; a sister-in-law, Kim Greeley and husband, Jim, of Tidioute; special pets, Riley, Kendall, Kelsey, Macy and Peaches; and a special thank you to dear friends Jimmy “Cheech” Konkle, Clark Harris and Paul Morris.

He was preceded in death by an infant nephew, Jordan Peterson.

A memorial service will be announced in the near future.

Inurnment will be in Triumph-Swedish Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Tidioute VFD, 228 Main St., Tidioute, PA, 16351, Grand Valley VFD, Main St., Grand Valley, PA, 16420, or to the Paws Along the River Humane Society, 212 Elm St., Warren, PA, 16365.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA, 16354.

Condolences can be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

