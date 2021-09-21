Alan A. Ongley, 66, of Pittsfield passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Alan was born on Nov. 22, 1954, in Titusville to Pauline (Dean) Ongley and the late Alfred Ongley.
He was a graduate of Youngsville High School, 1972.
Alan worked his entire life in the timber industry.
He served for many years on the Warren County Christian School board, was a member of the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church and was a former Eldred Township Supervisor.
Alan will be remembered for his quick wit and willingness to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his second wife, Jacalyn (Wightman) Ongley. They were married on Oct. 12, 1991; his children, Jerrod Ongley, of Pittsfield, Janell Yorkowitz and husband, Christopher, of Shelby, Ohio; numerous foster children; his brother, Jimmy Ongley and wife, Judi, of Pleasantville; his sisters, Sandi Kemp and husband, Rick, of Grand Valley, Sue Ongley and Judy Paulich and husband, John, of Pleasantville, Gayle Beers and husband, Randy, of Grand Valley, and sister-in-law, Kathy Gross and husband, Rod, of Lewis Run, Pa.
Those cherishing the memories of Alan are, Jim Slocum, of Spartansburg, Ray and Roxann Wile, of Centerville, Guy Carpenter, of Louisville, Kentucky, Wendy and Scott Derexson, of Circleville, Ohio, Lori and Dan Brison, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alan was also reunited in heaven with his first wife, Vonnie (Carpenter) Ongley and his sister, Kathy Slocum.
Friends may call at the Pleasantville Free Methodist Camp Tabernacle, 260 Third St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341 on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service to be conducted from the Tabernacle on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Pleasantville.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Warren County Christian School, PO Box 212 Youngsville, Pa. 16371 or Edinboro Camp and Retreat Center, 12490 Fry Road, Edinboro, Pa. 16412.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
