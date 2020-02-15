Christopher J. Archer, 57, of Pleasantville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at UPMC Hamot with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born in Warren, Ohio on Sept. 16, 1962, the son of Carol J. Davis. His father Robert A. Archer preceded him in death. He was married to Lee S. Smith for 26 years.
He loved the outdoors, to fish, camp and hike in the woods, spend time with family and friends, watching movies of all kind (except romance) and was always happy to lend a helping hand to those who need it. He graduated from Lakeview High School, Cortland, Ohio. He made a career of his passion of restoring cars and was a proud business owner in North Carolina, until he moved to Pleasantville to be closer to his family. He also enjoyed working at Pitt-Titusville University as a custodian.
He is survived by his wife, Lee, his daughters Christina Lancaster and Melissa O’Donnell, both of Jacksonville, North Carolina; his son Daniel O’Donnell, of Pleasantville, his mother, Carol Archer and loving companion, Russell Snowberger, of Newton Falls, Ohio; his brothers Robert Archer, of Pleasantville, Sherman Archer, of Newton Falls, Ohio and Phillip Archer, of Los Angeles, California; his sister, Linda English, brother-in-law, Paul English, of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren, one great- grandson, a niece, a nephew and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
A private family event will be held in the summer. The family thanks you for your warm wishes, loving thoughts and prayers. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.