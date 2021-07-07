Malcolm E. “Mel” Olson, of Millcreek Township, Erie County, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Independence Court Assisted Living in Erie. He was born in Titusville on July 5, 1931, a son of the late Leo and Hazel (Stevenson) Olson.
Malcolm grew up on the Olson family farm on South Perry Street and was a 1949 graduate of Titusville High School and later the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Malcolm served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a Surgical Technician attaining the rank of Sergeant. Malcolm went on to work as a Component Engineer for General Electric in the Speed Variator Division in Erie for 30 years, retiring in 1992. Malcolm and his wife, Henrietta, were the Pennsylvania Tree Farmers of the Year in 1995 and 2000. They owned several tree farms and an experimental Nut Tree Farm in Mina, New York and were active in the Northern Nut Growers Association. He was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Erie.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Olen Olson. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Henrietta (Rueff) Olson, whom he married on May 25, 1957. He also leaves behind two sisters, Doris Jean Olson and Evelyn Oakes and her husband, Willard, all of Titusville and his brother and sisters-in-law, Donald Rueff, Helen Jones, Edna Strum and Pauline Marlatt. Several nieces and nephews and many good friends also survive.
His funeral service was held on Saturday, April 24 at Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory in Erie with the Rev. Christian Eriksson, Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, officiating. Private burial will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery, Venango County.
