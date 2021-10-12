Mrs. Cynthia L. “Cindy” McCandless, 64, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at her residence after an extended illness.
Cindy was born on May 3, 1957 in Titusville to Harry A. Brooks and Shirley Snyder. She married Terry L. McCandless on Aug. 1, 1981 in Pleasantville.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1975.
Cindy worked at Quality Markets in the Bakery Department, and was employed for 26 years with the Titusville Area School District. She worked in every cafeteria within the district, started the school’s bakery and retired as Cafeteria Lead at the ECLC.
She attended the Hydetown Baptist Church.
Cindy enjoyed being with her many friends, baking, cooking, shopping, going to the beach and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Terry, of Titusville; her mother, Shirley Snyder Proper, of Titusville; three children, Patrick McCandless and wife, Jill, of Florida, Tia Diegelman and husband, John, of Centerville, and Terra Rodgers and husband, Dan, of Titusville; six grandchildren, Alaska Beck, of Houston, Texas, Evan McCandless, of Florida, Wayde Diegelman, of Centerville, and Taylor, Zachary, and Trenton Rodgers, all of Titusville; four siblings, Terry Brooks and wife, Lorraine, of South Carolina, Brian Proper and wife, Diane, of New Castle, Julie Good and husband, Donnie, of Union City, and Robert Proper and wife, Stacy, of Titusville; her mother-in-law, Anna Marie McCandless, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Harry A. Brooks.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday at the Hydetown Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Jeff Sterling, officiating.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/ or to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org/
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
