Joan (Ringhoff) Gates, 86, of Titusville went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022.
Joan was born on February 10, 1936, in Manhattan, NY and later with her family moved to Easton, PA. She was the eldest of fourteen children.
She moved to Atlantic City, NJ where she graduated from high school. She attended The Salvation Army Training School and became a minister and social worker.
In 1962, Joan was appointed to Titusville where she was in command. She resigned from the Salvation Army and married her soul mate Ronald N. Gates on July 16, 1966, by Rev. Jack Spencer.
In her earlier years she was a member of the Ministerial Association, The Business Professional Women’s Club, Lady Drake Rebekah’s Lodge 301, and The Rebekah Assembly of PA where she held the office of Soloist.
Joan was also formerly employed in Titusville at Robinson’s Wallcoverings, Pasquale’s, and Titusville High School cafeteria.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband Ronald, camping at Red Oak, bowling, playing cards, puzzles, and meeting for lunch with her friends. Most of all she enjoyed her family and grandchildren.
Joan was active as a volunteer for the Salvation Army Service Unit for the past 32 years and held the office of Human Services secretary in Titusville.
She is survived by her children, Brian Gates of Pleasantville, Cheryl Burton and husband Robert of Tionesta, Darla Gates of Titusville; her grandchildren, Tyler Gates of Centennial, CO, Taylor Kramer and husband Camron of Pleasantville, Cory Burton and wife Valerie of Bentleyville, Dylan Burton of Tionesta; great-grandsons, Heath, Reid, & Grant Burton; brothers, Charles Ringhoff, Harold (Virginia) Ringhoff, Leonard (Pam) Ringhoff, George Ringhoff, Gary (Michael) Ringhoff, brother-in-law, Jim Kuhn and companion Martha Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna (Maleski) Ringhoff; her husband Ronald N. Gates on May 2, 2018; sisters, Barbara Loudenberry, Dot Brodt, Jane Gerhardt, Pauline Gruver, Evelyn Smith; and brothers, Arthur, Francis and John Ringhoff.
A private funeral service is being conducted for the family by Rev. Larry Reitz pastor of the First United Methodist Church.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army 213 E. Bloss St., Titusville, PA 16354 or the First United Methodist Church 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, PA 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
