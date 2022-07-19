James H. “Jim” Lingo, 72, of Titusville passed away on Sunday morning, July 17, 2022, at his residence.
Jim was born on Feb. 17, 1950, in Titusville to the late Floyd C. “Ike” Lingo and Ina Faunce Lingo. He married Kathleen Rose on Oct. 9, 1971, at the Hydetown Baptist Church.
He was a graduate of Maplewood High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Jim was employed by Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp for 23 years. He worked as a grinder and in the finishing department until the closing of the plant. He then went to work for Oil Valley Medical, 5 M Feed and most recently at Walmart.
He enjoyed going to Grace Fellowship Church.
Jim was an outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and golfing kept him busy and he loved playing with his great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Lingo, of Titusville; his daughter, Jamie Miller and fiancé, David Myers, of Adrian, Pa.; a granddaughter, Jessie Miller, of Titusville; a great-granddaughter, Paisley Miller, of Titusville; a sister, Mary Roberts and husband James, of Titusville; two brothers, David Lingo and wife, Dorothea, of Titusville, Michael Lingo and wife, Lori, of Painsville, Ohio; his stepmother, Evelyn Lingo, of Titusville; two stepbrothers, Harry Dille of Titusville, and Barry Dilley, of Oklahoma, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Ashley Miller; a niece, Jody Roberts; and two nephews, David Lingo Jr. and Ryan Rose.
No services are being observed at this time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.