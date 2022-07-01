Marilyn S. Loker, 86, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her residence.
Marilyn was born on April 27, 1936, in Titusville to the late Charles and Violet Gulland. She married I. Kenneth Loker on June 9, 1956.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, a member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Ken, of Titusville; her sons, Kenneth C. Loker and wife, Angie, of Titusville, Larry L. Loker and wife, Trish, of Damon, Texas, David R. Loker and wife, Nancy, of Erie; nine grandchildren, Heather Jones, Andy Loker and wife, Sarah, Kelli Graham, Sara Fisher, Ivan Loker and wife, Allison, Amy Heady and husband, David, Amber Loker, Ashley Fitch and husband, Brad, and Emily Loker; 21 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a brother, John Gulland and wife, Joelene, of Titusville; sisters, Ann Sansom, of Townville, Sharon Hasbrouck and husband, Harry, of Pleasantville, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Hawk.
A private funeral service is being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Breedtown Baptist Church, care of Pastor Shawn Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.