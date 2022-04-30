George D. Anthony, 81, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday evening April 28, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
George was born on Dec. 10, 1940 in Titusville, a son of the late Elmer and Grace Lowers Anthony.
George was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1960. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, which included time during the Vietnam Conflict.
George had been employed as a mechanic most of his life and had worked at Lyle Peebles Lincoln Mercury and for Dailey and Kochan Chevrolet. He had also been employed at Anthony Auto on White City Road for many years.
George was a former member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, of the PNA Club and of the Eagles Club. He enjoyed fishing, baseball and building and collecting model cars and trucks.
George is survived by two brothers, Harold Anthony, of Pleasantville and Larry Anthony and wife, Roberta, of Mill Village; three sisters, Grace Corey and Elma Zaremba, of Titusville, and Jane Mitchell, of North East, and numerous nieces and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Lloyd, Robert, Walter, David and Lawrence Anthony, and two sisters, Iona Vanderhoof and Edna Covell.
No public visitation will be observed.
Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
