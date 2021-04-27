Patricia Ann Neely Meerhoff, 82, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born on April 15, 1939, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Jack and Clara Peterson Neely. She was a graduate of Titusville High School, was on the dean’s list for four years and was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended nursing school at the Oil City Hospital in Oil City and graduated first in her class.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. George E. Meerhoff; son and daughter, Thomas Meerhoff and his wife, Kelly, and Brenda Tucholski and her husband, Ron. She had three grandchildren; Kathleen and Kerry Meerhoff and Trisha Tucholski. Also surviving her is one brother, Jack Neely and his wife, Diane, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and one sister, Mary Ellen Kightlinger and her husband, Edward, of Titusville.
She supported her husband for eight years while he completed veterinary school and she supervised a small animal clinic in Mount Pleasant.
Patricia was a charitable individual who donated to a number of causes, including St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, local churches and the ASPCA. She was an unconditionally supportive and determined wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother or “Nanny.”
She loved animals, especially her cats, Angel and Freddy. She also loved squirrels and hummingbirds. Patricia was a member of the Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, where services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Lee Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, The American Cancer Society or to Breast Cancer Awareness in memory of Patricia Ann Neely Meerhoff. To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit brooksfuneralhomes.com.
