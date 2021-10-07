Maxwell James Lester, 29, of Tidioute, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1992, in Warren, Pa., a son to Steven Lester, of Tidioute and the late Beverly Ann Bailor.
Max was a 2010 graduate of Tidioute High School. He worked at Targeted Pet Treats for a period of time and was a member of the NRA. Max enjoyed gaming and spending time on his computer. He also enjoyed camping and spending time with friends.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepmother, Mona Lester, of Tidioute; his sister, Aimee Bailor, of Warren; two brothers, Nathan and Steven Lester, both of Jamestown, New York; his maternal grandmother, Velma Bailor, of Tidioute, and his paternal grandmother, Susan Lester, of Tidioute.
In addition to his mother, Max was preceded in death by his aunt, Dianna Seeley, his uncle, Brian Lester and his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Roberta Lester.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1p.m. at the Tidioute, Presbyterian Church, 196 Main St., Tidioute, Pa. 16351, with the Rev. Dennis Ledebur, pastor, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to the Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 314 N. Main St., Youngsville, Pa. 16371, to help defray funeral expenses or to the Tidioute Presbyterian Church.
Condolences to the family may be made at nelsonfuneralhome.net.
