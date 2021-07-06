Stephanie P. “Tootie” Mealy, 62, of 210 Bank Street. Titusville, died at 6:21 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital.
Tootie was born on Aug. 12, 1958, in Oil City, daughter of the late Chester E. Wilkinson and Doris Hazlett Karwoski.
Tootie attended Oil City and Franklin schools.
She was previously employed as a cook at Papa Carone’s for 15 years.
She enjoyed sewing and making blankets and Christmas stockings for Beverly Homes and for Slurp Animal Rescue.
Tootie was an animal lover but most loved her rescue cats; Emmer and Tripod.
She served as president of the Titusville Lions Club, where they made many baked goods and served them at the Crawford County Fair and the Spartansburg Fair.
Tootie is survived by her husband, Darrell K. Mealy and her daughter, Faith Ann and her husband, Mark Linderman, of Titusville. She is also survived by two grandchildren,
Jordin Servey and companion, Chris Wooten, of Titusville, and Jayde Servey and companion, Dakwon Gomez, of Stafford, Virginia; a great-granddaughter, Anika Gomez; a brother, David Wilkinson, of Oil City; sisters, Nita Boyer and companion, Gary Barclay, of Stoystown, Pennsylvania and Rebecca and husband, Bill Miller, of Northglen, Colorado and many friends within the community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Donna Letourneau, Amy Lawson and Mary Jo Kornick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Slurp Animal Rescue, 337 E Spring St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
