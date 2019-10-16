Gena Reneé McEntire Kane, 55, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Little Cooley on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

Gena was born on Sept. 30, 1964, in Union City, the daughter of Robert Blaine McEntire and the late Lois Ann Dean McEntire. She graduated from Maplewood High School with the Class of 1983, and married Lawrence Kelly Kane on May 21, 1983.

Gena worked for the past 16 years at Kwik Fill in Meadville. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Gena was an EMT and actively involved with the Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Department for over 27 years.

Gena was preceded in death by her mother, Lois McEntire, on Dec. 14, 2002.

Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Kane, of Little Cooley; daughter, Kelly Reneé Johnson, and her husband, Bill, and their daughter, Daelynn, of Springboro; daughter, Melissa Crawford, and her husband, Jason, and their daughter, Lissa, of Spartansburg; sister, Kathy Woods, and her husband, Ron, and their son, Blaine, of Little Cooley; sister, Julie Parker, and her husband, Robin, of Lincolnville; and her father, Robert Blaine McEntire, and his wife, Valerie, of Little Cooley.

Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs on Friday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at Brown Hill United Methodist Church. Interment and committal will follow be at Rootville Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit vanmatrefuneralhome.com.