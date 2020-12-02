Mildred D. Thomas, 96, of Meadville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after a year-long period of declining health.
Mildred was born on Sept. 28, 1924, in Baltimore, Maryland, and was adopted at birth as the child of the late Allen E. and Emma Virginia (Dooms) Hargis. Mildred lived her entire life never knowing her real mother or father and whether she had any siblings.
She worked at various jobs, including the sterilization department at Johns Hopkins Hospital, before being swept off her feet at the age of 16 when she married Robert W. Thomas on July 27, 1941 in Baltimore. Mildred then traveled (via the military) all over, living in various areas of the United States, as well as Japan and Germany, before settling in the Titusville area. She and Bob then moved to Meadville in 1983.
Mildred had a love for animals of any type and often referred to them as her grandchildren, cooking meals specifically for them.
Mildred is survived by her sons, Samuel A. Thomas (who she resided with) and William C. Thomas and his wife, Veronica, of Cochranton.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband and her first-born son, Robert A. Thomas.
The family would like to thank those individuals who showed Mildred true care, dignity and respect during her extended decline.
There will be no calling hours and a funeral service will be held at a later date, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital or any animal shelter.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home in Titusville, Pa. 16354.
