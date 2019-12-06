Herbert R. Stanbro, 87, of Tampa, Florida, passed away peacefully Nov. 27, 2019.
Born March 1, 1932, in Youngsville, he was a son of the late Harold and Margaret Stanbro. He married Martha Lydia Dassinger on Nov. 1, 1953, and she preceded him in death April 11, 2013.
After graduating from Spartansburg High School he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Herb served in Korea, Okinawa, Panama, Vietnam and several assignments in the United States. Herb and his family moved to Tampa, Florida, after he retired from serving 20 years in the Air Force. He went on to work for Tampa Coal Company and Creations in Wood before fully retiring to garden and create wood crafts in his workshop.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Ricky Shaw, of Glen Burnie, Maryland; sister-in-law, Wren Wheeler, of Tampa, Florida; brother-in-law, Luther Spence, of Venice, Florida; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, a great-grandnephew and many loving friends.
Herbert was also preceded by his sister, Doris Bills, of Eagle Rock, and brothers, Lee and Robert Stanbro, of Spartansburg.
Funeral Service and Internment will be Dec. 10, at the Blunt & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, Tampa, Florida. Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America or the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Please sign Herbert’s guestbook at GardenofMemoriesTampa.com.
