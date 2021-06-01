Edward A. Vroman, 71, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday evening, May 29, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Ed was born on Dec. 11, 1949 in Titusville, a son of the late Alfred and Mary Killmeyer Vroman. He was married to Melinda Fye, who preceded him in death on Oct. 2, 2005. He later married Cheryl O’Conner, who preceded him in death on Nov. 13, 2015.
Ed was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. He had been employed at Advanced Cast in Meadville, from where he retired. He was previously employed at the former Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. for a number of years.
Ed was a member of the Rometown Community Church. He was a board member of the Titusville Senior Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to gun shows and classic car shows. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, family and especially his grandchildren.
Ed is survived by a daughter, Sarah Smith and husband, Josh, of Titusville; eight grandchildren; a stepson, Justin Bajorek and wife, Barb, of Spartansburg; a brother, Richard “Rick” Vroman and wife, Sandy, of Titusville; two sisters, Roseanna Willey and husband, Earl, and Mary Longiotti and husband, Frank, all of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Rometown Community Church on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Tim Harger officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the Rometown Community Church, 44364 Harrison Road, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
