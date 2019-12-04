William J. (Bill) Cooper, 63, of Meadville, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at UPMC Hamot following an extended heart illness.
He was born Feb. 2, 1956, in Titusville, a son of the late Lloyd and Doris Hopkins Cooper. He married Debra Ann Irwin Aug. 31, 1974, and she preceded him in death June 10, 2015.
Bill was a 1974 graduate of Townville High School and the Crawford County Vocational Technical School in the electrical program. He worked at Ernst Steel in Titusville and subsequently at Meadville Forging Company for more than 30 years in the Heat Treat department, retiring as a foreman.
Bill attended Bethany United Methodist Church. He was a former drummer in the Shades of Time Band. He enjoyed photography, camping, fishing, bowling, golfing, going out to eat on Friday nights with friends, going to the casino and his recent trip to the Smoky Mountains and Dollywood.
Survivors include a daughter, Kandi Burchett (Russ), of New Castle; a son, Jeremy Cooper, of Meadville; two grandsons, Noah and Ethan Burchett; two brothers, Ray Cooper (Jane), of Cooperstown, and Jim Cooper (Trudy), of Meadville; his in-laws, Wally and Shirley Irwin, of Meadville; two sisters-in-law, Sherree Yochum (Rodney), of Pleasantville, and Susan Beck (Steve), of Titusville; two brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Irwin (Memory), of Meadville, and Timothy Irwin (Janet), of Meadville; an uncle, Bob Hopkins (Martha), of Meadville; several nieces and nephews; and his three beloved cats, Punkie, Smokie Jo and Sammy.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, from 2-3 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 140 Wadsworth Ave., Meadville, where a memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with the Revs. Jeffrey Bobin and Lea Guiney officiating.
Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots, 1305 S. Main St., Meadville, PA, 16335.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, where memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.
