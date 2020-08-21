Mrs. Mary M. Yashinski, 84, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 7:45 p.m. at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Mary was born on May 13, 1936, in Titusville to the late David B. and Laurel M. Dunham Schaming. She married Duane W. “Bud” Yashinski on Oct. 4, 1958. He preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 2018.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy.
Mary was a homemaker and also worked at Sylvania and Fisher Big Wheel.
She was a member of St. Walburga Church.
Mary was a great cook. She enjoyed singing, gardening and planting her flowers and loved being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by a son, Michael A. Yashinski and wife, Laura, of Athens, Alabama; three grandchildren, Sauyer, Taylor and Silas Yashinski, all of Titusville; two sisters, Rose Marie, of Maryland, Lauretta A. Deane, of Wichita Falls, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mark A. Yashinski, and two brothers, David and Daniel Schaming.
Family and friends may attend a funeral Mass at St. Titus Church on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.
All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
