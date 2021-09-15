Mary Julia More Klark, 93, of Tionesta, formerly of Warren, died Monday morning, Sept. 13, 2021, at Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville.
Mary was born at home in Centerville on Feb. 7, 1928, to James P. and Julia Clark More. Her early years were spent in Centerville enjoying the company of a large extended family.
Upon graduating from Titusville High School in 1946, she moved to Warren, where she was employed at Betty Lee, New Process Company and Warren Overhead Door, from which she retired.
She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, former member of the women’s circle and persuaders class.
She enjoyed card playing, crocheting and needle point.
She is survived by her five children, Theodore L. Klark and wife, Darla, of Dubois, James J. Klark and wife, Cindy, and Christopher J. Klark, all of Warren, Mary Louise Klark (Sid), of Tionesta, and Susan Klark, of Russell; one brother, Wyllys C. More, of Meadville; 14 grandchildren, Jamie, Michelle, Jolene, Tim, Andy, Teddy Klark, Bill and Steven Gray, Jessica Beach, Kristina Mirtti, Wendy MacQueen, Sylvia and Cynthia Rutsky and Taylor Dorn; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; her faithful and beloved companion, her cat, Ebony, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Chester J. Klark, whom she married on Sept. 18, 1948 in Clarendon. He died on Nov. 5, 2002.
She was also preceded in death by one brother, Theodore More; two sisters, Margaret More and Lillian Horony; infant twin grandsons, Scott and Sammy Rutsky; a grandson, Gregory Klark, and great-granddaughter, Ruth Milewski.
Friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East Street, Warren, Pa., on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted there on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. by Rev. Ralph Culp, Pastor, officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Warren, Pa.
“Rest In Peace Grandma, Mom, Sister, Mary M. Klark. You always had a warm cup of coffee, a kind smile, one hand on the Bible and another holding our hands. You never asked for anything in return. You have always had patience like a saint, and spoke with so much love, this community and our family have looked up to you and your never-ending compassion towards others. We’re so happy you and Grandpa are back together, and you are no longer in pain. Thank you for loving us and never judging us or turning us away. We love you so much and will carry the lessons you have shared near and dear to our hearts and attempt to not only remember them, but to live them. May your soul be free, and we hope you enjoy the endless games of canasta!”
Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Covenant United Methodist Church, 1624 Pennsylvania Avenue E., Warren, Pa. 16365 or Hospice of Warren County, 1 Main Ave, Warren, Pa. 16365. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.