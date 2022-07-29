Brian S. Shaffer, 44, of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday morning July 28, 2022 at his home following an extended illness.
Brian was born on June 24, 1978 in Titusville, a son of Christine Boardman Shaffer and the late Gary E. Shaffer.
Brian was a graduate of the Titusville High School, Class of 1996. He had been employed as a machinist for the past 10 years at Colonial Machine in Pleasantville.
Brian was an avid Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan. He enjoyed ice fishing, boating, camping and hiking with his son, Sawyer; riding his side-by-side, sending and receiving foodagraphs from family and friends and spending time with his family, especially Sawyer, and his friends.
Brian is survived by his mother, of Pleasantville; his son, Sawyer and mother, Keysha Shaffer, of Pleasantville; his sister, Holly Fielding and husband, Toby, of Marshall, Virginia; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by his best friend, Andy Sculimbrene.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department, 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. at the fire hall with Pastor Shawn Jacobson, of the Pleasantville Community Church, officiating. Friends are encouraged to prepare their own memories and share at this time also.
Private interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept.; to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354; or to Autism Tough Foundation, 305 Sunset Lane Knox, Pa. 16232.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangments.
If you wish to leave a condolence, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
